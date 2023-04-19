Smethwick community centre preparing for coronation day to remember

Trudi Blake, from the Dorothy Parkes Centre, is looking forward to coronation day

The Dorothy Parkes Centre, Church Road, will be screening King Charles coronation and laying on a celebrating lunch with live entertainment.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Bruce said: "Following on from hosting Platinum Jubilee celebrations and a screening of the Queens funeral last year we are delighted to be marking another historic royal occasion.

"Thanks to a grant from SCVO Vision 2030 Micro Grant the tickets are subsidised and just cost £10, we have a capacity of 120."

The event, on Saturday, May 6, starts at 10.30am and will run until 4.30pm and the music will be provided by a ukulele band.

Rob added: "The events are open to all and we want to help make memories and bring people of all ages, and cultures together."

The Dorothy Parkes Centre, which opened in 2000, is a safe place of welcome and opportunity to the local and wider community and is open seven days a week.

The centre, which is named after a 17th Century heiress who left land and money for "the wellbeing of the people of Smethwick, host various groups, classes, and activities and aims to improve physical health, mental health, obesity, social isolation, low educational attainment, poverty and unemployment.