Thousands to descend on Smethwick to mark Vaisakhi

An open air event will mark Vaisakhi in Smethwick

Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick will host one of the largest Vaisakhi celebrations in the UK on April 23.

Sarbjit Singh, a volunteer at Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick, said: "We wait all year long to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

"We are expecting thousands of Sikhs, non-Sikhs and people of no faith to come together in this celebration.

"Vaisakhi is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar. It marks the creation of the Khalsa, the Sikh nation by the 10th Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

"This joyful occasion is celebrated by Sikhs all over the world.

"This is an opportunity to reconnect with friends and family for a joyous occasion, there's so much colour, so much vibrancy.

"There will also be events for all ages young and old, including rides and symbolic entertainment.

"One of the major draws of the event is the food. The practice of serving free meals to the community are acts of seva (selfless service) and langar (community food), two significant aspects of the Sikh faith.

"We will also have stalls promoting our faith."