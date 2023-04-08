Notification Settings

Concerns for 17-year-old girl missing from Smethwick

By Eleanor LawsonSmethwickPublished:

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Sandwell.

Have you seen Jada?
Jada, from Smethwick, was last seen in the Smethwick area and police believe she could be using the transport systems across the West Midlands.

If you have seen Jada call 999 immediately quoting PID number 436705.

