Concerns for 17-year-old girl missing from Smethwick

Jada, from Smethwick, was last seen in the Smethwick area and police believe she could be using the transport systems across the West Midlands.
#MISSING Have you seen Jada?— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) April 8, 2023
The 17-year-old has gone missing from her home in #Smethwick and we are really concerned for her welfare.
Jada was last seen in the Smethwick area and we believe she could well be using the transport systems across the West Midlands. pic.twitter.com/BcSNWuTjp7
If you have seen Jada call 999 immediately quoting PID number 436705.