Road sealed off in Smethwick as police hunted wanted man

By Thomas Parkes

A road was sealed off in the Black Country as police descended in a bid to track down a wanted man.

St Paul's Road. Photo: Google
Officers were called to St Paul's Road, Smethwick, at around 2.15pm on Friday to search for the man.

But they left the soon shortly afterwards and said enquiries were ongoing, with no arrests being made.

The route was cordoned off at its junction with Holly Lane, whilst one social media user reported seeing two undercover police vehicles there.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers attended to search for a man wanted for questioning. They have now left the scene and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests were made."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

