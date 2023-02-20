Property developer launches sports division with ex-Premier League footballer and West Brom youngsters

Ste Hamilton pictures with Rayhaan Tulloch (left), and Jamie Soule (right)

Steven Hamilton, a property developer and founder of the Property Circle, has launched the company called 'Team E13ven Sports Division' after helping professional footballer Tom Soares get into property .

He has now begun working with two footballers Rayhaan Tulloch, and Jamie Soule - both of whom were on the books of West Bromwich Albion.

Ray, 22, has been with West Brom since 2019, and is currently out on loan at Rochdale, whilst Jamie was at West Brom from 2017, but was released in June 2022 - he currently plays for Alvechurch.

Team E13ven's mission is to guide the younger generation by giving them the right education platform and information to secure a future that provides them with the income they are accustomed to.

Speaking about where the idea came from to start working with sports stars, Ste said: "The journey started when I was approached by former professional footballer Tom Soares who played for Crystal Palace and Stoke City.

"After speaking with Tom, it became apparent that professional athletes have no guidance in how to invest their finances for the future.

"They are not given any structured plan to utilise their finances for when their career comes to an end.

"After creating a fantastic working relationship with Tom, it gave me the idea to create the sports division, and with my credibility in the industry, I have been approached by so many professional sports people, including boxers who I work very closely with.

"The sports divisions success is going to be absolutely phenomenal. I have begun working closely with Ray and Jamie, along with multiple others in order to progress their futures."

Tom Soares, who has previously played for Crystal Palace and Stoke City in the Premier League, is a joint-venture partner on projects with Team E13VEN.

Ste added that he is super passionate about helping professional athletes with securing their careers after their sports one is up as he has been around multiple athletes who spent their earnings with no guidance and after their short-lived careers, they were left in financial difficulty.