Consultation launched over Rolfe Street masterplan

Artist impression of new Rolfe Street

The plan sets out Sandwell Council’s vision to make the location an aspirational place where people want to live, a place that has a unique character which fosters a strong sense of community. Achieved through maximising the nationally significant history of the site, a history that connects Rolfe Street to the critical role the Black Country played in the industrial revolution, it will be underpinned by high quality architecture, streets and spaces.

The public consultation will be open for six weeks until Monday, March 20. People can view and comment on the Masterplan online at www.sandwell.gov.uk/RolfeStreetMasterplan. There will also be an in-person event at Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick on Wednesday 1 March between 11am and 3pm.

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Growth, said: "This Masterplan heralds the start of a major, aesthetic regeneration of the Rolfe Street area of Smethwick. So if you live, work, or visit the Rolfe Street area, I would strongly encourage you to take a look at the Masterplan and let us have your views.