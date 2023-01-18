Two men charged with attempted murder after Smethwick shop shooting

Two more men have been charged by police following the shooting at City Computers in Smethwick

Mohammed Uwaid Latif and Tahweed Hanif, both aged 22, were charged with attempted murder, firearms offences and criminal damage following the incident at City Computers in Smethwick last Thursday.

Two men in their 40s were treated for injuries which were not life-threatening following the shooting, which saw windows smashed and debris left all over the shop on Bertram Road.

The two are among a group of people who were arrested following the incident, with 19-year-old Haider Ali Shabir remanded in custody after appearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on February 13.

Latif and Hanif were scheduled to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, while three other men have been released on bail with strict conditions.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have charged a further two men with attempted murder after shots were fired at City Computers in Smethwick last week.

"Two men in their 40s were treated for injuries which are fortunately not life threatening following the shooting, last Thursday.

"Mohammed Uwaid Latif and Tahweed Hanif both aged 22, will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (18 Jan).

"The men were also charged with firearms offences and criminal damage.

"Three other people also arrested have been released on bail with strict conditions.

"You can upload information and material footage directly to our investigation portal by using this unique and secure link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ21C35-PO1

"Alternatively, if you would like to speak to us, then please call us on 101 quoting 20/80288/23."

DCI Alistair Orencas from the Major Crime Team, said: “We are still encouraging anyone with information to get in touch.