Have you seen Anjali?

Anjali was last seen at around 4.30pm yesterday (Jan 17) on Bearwood Road, Smethwick, but has links to Alum Rock in Birmingham.

The 13-year-old is described as being 5ft 4ins tall with black shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a cream fur hood, a black top, white jeans and white Puma trainers.