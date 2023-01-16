Notification Settings

Smethwick primary school pupils given taste of real opera

By Adam Smith

Pupils at a Smethwick primary school got an unforgettable taste of live opera during a special visit to the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Members of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire amazed pupils with their performance

Pupils from Shireland Technology Primary School experienced all the thrills and spills of a concert of opera performances and an educational workshop hosted by the conservatoire.

The concert featured operatic performances from eight talented singers in a variety of languages and voice types, demonstrating to staff and students how opera creatively combines drama and music to create a unique form of storytelling through emotions.

Pupils were also able to participate in a Q&A session with the Birmingham Conservatoire performers as part of their music curriculum project, providing an interactive and enriching learning experience.

Lady Kirsty Grundy, principal of Shireland Technology Primary and primary Lead for Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, said, “It is important that pupils have the chance to experience a range of musical genres and understand how forms such as opera can tell wonderful stories in such an emotive and affecting manner.”

“Music and the arts can enrich and add colour to our lives, and we are grateful to the conservatoire for providing this wonderful opportunity.”

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire is known for its outreach to communities and musicians of all ages and abilities.

Richard Shrewsbury, head of learning and participation and associate professor in music education, said, “I am so pleased the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (RBC) have begun what we hope will be a multi-level partnership and collaboration with the Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, bringing all kinds of music making to young people across the West Midlands.

“It was very special to see the reaction of such young people to an interactive operatic performance and we hope that some of these will be visiting RBC in the summer 2023 to see our operatic performances there. For our students it’s so great to perform to different audiences and develop their experiences of working in education settings.”

Adam Smith

