Attempted murder arrests made after shooting inside computer shop

City Computer Systems after the shooting on Thursday

Shots were fired into City Computer Systems, Bertram Road, in broad daylight at around midday injuring two men inside.

Sandwell Police announced this afternoon that two men, aged 23 and 24, had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Sandwell Police said: "Two men have been arrested after gunshots were fired at a shop on Bertram Road, Smethwick on 12 January.

"Two men aged 23 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Anyone with information please contact us quoting crime number 20/80288/23.Or call Crimestoppers."

The shop and surrounding area was the subject of a thorough forensic examination throughout Thursday and detectives carried out door-to-door enquires.

The injured men, who suffered minor injuries in City Computer Systems, declined to be taken to hospital for treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to a police incident on Bertram Road, Smethwick, at 12.16pm. An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two patients, both men.