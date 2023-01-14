Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Attempted murder arrests made after shooting inside computer shop

By Adam SmithSmethwickPublished:

Two men have been arrested after a shooting in a Smethwick shop on Thursday.

City Computer Systems after the shooting on Thursday
City Computer Systems after the shooting on Thursday

Shots were fired into City Computer Systems, Bertram Road, in broad daylight at around midday injuring two men inside.

Sandwell Police announced this afternoon that two men, aged 23 and 24, had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Sandwell Police said: "Two men have been arrested after gunshots were fired at a shop on Bertram Road, Smethwick on 12 January.

"Two men aged 23 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Anyone with information please contact us quoting crime number 20/80288/23.Or call Crimestoppers."

The shop and surrounding area was the subject of a thorough forensic examination throughout Thursday and detectives carried out door-to-door enquires.

The injured men, who suffered minor injuries in City Computer Systems, declined to be taken to hospital for treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to a police incident on Bertram Road, Smethwick, at 12.16pm. An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two patients, both men.

"The first was treated for minor injuries by ambulance crews. Staff treated the second man for minor injuries, but he did not wish to go to hospital and was discharged at the scene."

Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Birmingham
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News