Investigations continuing after shots fired inside Smethwick shop

By Thomas Parkes

Investigations are continuing after two men were injured after a shooting inside a shop in the Black Country.

Police tape outside a unit on Bertram Road after the shooting
Police officers and paramedics were called to the store on Bertram Road, Smethwick, at around midday on Thursday.

Two men in their 40s were injured with both checked at the scene, but choosing to stay put rather than go to hospital.

Police officials have confirmed no arrests have been made so far, but the investigation was continuing into the incident.

Outside the shop, a man, who asked not to be named, had pulled up to take a look at the scene and said he was shocked at the news of shots being fired.

He said: "I can't believe the news that shots were fired in here as I know the owner due to us living close to each other and I just hope he's alright.

"He's well-known around here as he fixes laptops for people who have teenagers, so to see this damage is really sad."

People living and working nearby spoke about the area, with one person saying they hadn't seen anything like that happening, while another said he wasn't surprised because of the reputation of Smethwick.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a police incident on Bertram Road, Smethwick, at 12.16pm. An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two patients, both men."

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police on the force's website quoting crime number 20/80288/23, or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

