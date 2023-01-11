Angry residents confront planning officer John Baker

Sandwell Council's planning committee tonight (Wednesday) rejected the application to turn the Hollybush, The Uplands, into a HMO.

Hours before the planning committee met residents held a protest outside the pub as councillors carried out a site visit.

Tempers flared as residents complained the HMO would house "paedophiles" and "criminals" and six foot graffiti "no hostel" was daubed over the pub's fence.

Residents also challenged Sandwell Council planning officer John Baker who accompanied councillors on the site visit.

Smethwick councillor Parbinder Kaur, who sits on the planning committee but who recused herself from the vote as she lives near the pub, described the strength of feeling against the planning application which would have seen three new buildings will also need to be put up to accommodate the new rooms.

She said: "Residents wanted every councillor to know that they did not want this HMO in their area. I was surprised how many turned out in the rain to make their point but I am glad they did.

"There was a thorough debate at the planning meeting and I am go glad the application was refused, however, this is not the end of the road because they could lodge an appeal."

The 73-year-old grandmother who organised the protest, who did not want to be named, told the Express & Star: "This pub is surrounded by elderly people and is near to three schools. I take my grandchildren to school and walk through the park I would have felt very vulnerable.

"We were told there would be no drug addicts or sex offenders but how do they know?

"The person that was assuring us all was not even part of the company who would be running the place."

The planning statement for the rejected application claimed the HMO would improve the area.

It said: “This is an application for full planning permission for the change of use of the pub to create 23 HMO units, along with the erection of three dwellings within the existing beer garden.

“The proposals would breathe life back into this site by revitalizing and enhancing the existing retail unit (by subdivision and usage) and by adding new modern dwellings.