Protest organised outside Smethwick pub earmarked for giant 23-bed HMO plan

The Hollybush, The Uplands

Smethwick councillor Parbinder Kaur believes residents will turn out in force tomorrow to show Sandwell Council the strength of feeling against the planning application to change The Hollybush into a House of Multiple Occupation (HMO). Three new buildings will also need to be put up.

The protest will begin at 2pm outside The Uplands pub and will last for 30 minutes.

Councillor Kaur said: "This is such an important issue to residents in my ward. I have already received a signed petition and lots of letters of objection.

"Residents have organised the protest to show they do not want their area blighted by the problems HMOs have caused in Birmingham, they want to make a stand."

The planning statement for the application said: “This is an application for full planning permission for the change of use of the pub to create 23 HMO units, along with the erection of three dwellings within the existing beer garden.

“The proposals would breathe life back into this site by revitalizing and enhancing the existing retail unit (by subdivision and usage) and by adding new modern dwellings.