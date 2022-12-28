Notification Settings

Concerns for welfare of missing Smethwick man last seen on Boxing Day

Published:

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who went missing from his home in Smethwick on Boxing Day.

Have you seen Craig?
Craig, who is 49 years old, was last seen at around 10pm.

West Midlands Police have now put out an appeal to try and find Craig, to ensure that he is safe and well.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to call 999, quoting PID 59359.

