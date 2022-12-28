Concerns for welfare of missing Smethwick man last seen on Boxing Day

Craig, who is 49 years old, was last seen at around 10pm.
West Midlands Police have now put out an appeal to try and find Craig, to ensure that he is safe and well.
Anyone who has seen him is urged to call 999, quoting PID 59359.
