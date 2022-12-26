No-one hurt in Christmas Day house fire in Smethwick

Brisbane Road, Smethwick

Firefighters tackled the blaze at a property, in Brisbane Road, on Christmas Day following a report at about 7.45am.

Four crews, as well as a hydraulic platform, from Handsworth, West Bromwich, Ladywood, Oldbury, Aston and Woodgate Valley, attended the incident.

Meanwhile, West Midlands fire crews also dealt with a blaze at a Birmingham tower block.

The fire was in a fourth floor flat in a thirteen storey tower in Chelmsley Wood and took four crews to extinguish.

West Midlands Fire Service Tweeted: "We currently have four crews dealing with a kitchen fire on the fourth floor of a thirteen storey block in Chelmsley Wood.