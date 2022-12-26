Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

No-one hurt in Christmas Day house fire in Smethwick

By Deborah HardimanSmethwickPublished: Comments

No one was hurt at a house fire in Smethwick attended by around 25 firefighters.

Brisbane Road, Smethwick
Brisbane Road, Smethwick

Firefighters tackled the blaze at a property, in Brisbane Road, on Christmas Day following a report at about 7.45am.

Four crews, as well as a hydraulic platform, from Handsworth, West Bromwich, Ladywood, Oldbury, Aston and Woodgate Valley, attended the incident.

Meanwhile, West Midlands fire crews also dealt with a blaze at a Birmingham tower block.

The fire was in a fourth floor flat in a thirteen storey tower in Chelmsley Wood and took four crews to extinguish.

West Midlands Fire Service Tweeted: "We currently have four crews dealing with a kitchen fire on the fourth floor of a thirteen storey block in Chelmsley Wood.

"The fire is now out and all persons are accounted for."

Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Birmingham
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News