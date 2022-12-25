Fire crews tackling blaze in Smethwick on Christmas Day

Brisbane Road, Smethwick

Crews were tackling the fire at a property in Brisbane Road, Smethwick.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "We have crews currently in attendance at a property fire on Brisbane Road, Smethwick. This was a 4 appliance fire with a Hydraulic Platform also in attendance."

Crews from Handsworth, West Bromwich, Ladywood, Oldbury, Aston and Woodgate Valley responded to the emergency.

Meanwhile, West Midlands fire crews also dealt with a blaze at a Birmingham tower block.

The fire was in a fourth floor flat in a thirteen storey tower in Chelmsley Wood and took four crews to extinguish.

West Midlands Fire Service Tweeted: "We currently have four crews dealing with a kitchen fire on the fourth floor of a thirteen storey block in Chelmsley Wood.