Desperate appeal to find six-year-old girl missing from Smethwick

By James VukmirovicSmethwick

An appeal has gone out to help find a missing six-year-old Sandwell girl.

Aaich was wearing a long purple coat & pink dress, black Adidas trainers with red stripes, and a black hijab. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to help find Aaich, who has gone missing from her home in Smethwick.

The six-year-old was last seen leaving home at 4pm, wearing a long purple coat & pink dress, black Adidas trainers with red stripes, and a black hijab.

West Midlands Police has asked for anyone with any information to get in contact.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help us find Aaich, aged six, who's gone missing from home in Smethwick this afternoon?

"She left home at around 4pm and we're worried about her.

"Aaich was wearing a long purple coat & pink dress, black Adidas trainers with red stripes, and a black hijab.

"She's tall for her age and was carrying a red bag.

"Call 999 if you see her, quoting log 2516."

News
