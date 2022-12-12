Notification Settings

Smethwick charity gets delivery of toys and books for Christmas

By Adam SmithSmethwickPublished:

Sacks of toys are ready to be delivered to children in Smethwick after a successful fundraising driver.

Councillor Parbinder Kaur, Kelly Bird, New Beginnings CEO Carrie Pearson, Harsimrat Singh and Peter Spence with toys
The Wahegru Foundation helps underprivileged children through various projects.

Smethwick Councillor Parbinder Kaur was delighted to take delivery of the toys at the New Beginning Centre, Londonderry Lane.

She said: "We have been doing this every year for a while now and am delighted to be able to do it again in 2022 when people are really feeling the cost of living crisis.

"The Wahegru Foundation team is made up of a diverse array of volunteers who all take out their personal time to help others."

She added: "We are really grateful the foundation has helped children in Smethwick again this Christmas."

Last year the foundation donated 3,714 gifts with a value of £37,882.09 and in 2020 gave away 3,219 gifts costing £30,782.81.

New Beginnings is a charity founded by volunteers at St Mark's Church who aim to help the needy and build community cohesion.

1. Refugee and migrant services;

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

