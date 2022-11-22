Sandwell Council closing Smethwick Enterprise Centre leaving tenants furious

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 17/11/22.Smethwick Enterprise Centre, Rolfe Street, Smethwick, which is closing down..NOTE, PLEASE CONFIRM THIS IS THE CORRECT PLACE WITH ADAM SMITH AS HE NAMED IT SMETHWICK BUSINESS CENTRE ON THE CALENDAR..

At least 35 businesses currently operate at Smethwick Enterprise Centre including a homeless charity, a domiciliary care provider, an engineering firm, a dairy, and a flooring business.

Ballie Singh, 53, director of Bearwood Flooring Limited, who has been at the council-run site for 17 years, said: “One unit here has been unoccupied for three and a half years and it’s in perfectly good condition. Now our trade centre feels derelict and empty.

“This was a thriving business park when I arrived in 2005. When the traders leave here to go onto big ventures, they are not replaced by the council. But I have people driving, even walking up to my shop unit asking me how they can register for a unit on this site.

“The council come to our site to do what is the minimum required by law, mainly checking our electrical certificates, and making sure the site itself is fire safe. They don’t come here otherwise. They have left us to rot.”

Wayne Hickman employs nine apprentices in his dairy business – Hickman Dairies. He said he has installed two built-in fridges into his unit worth £15,000 each.

“I gave the council a quote and they’ve offered me up to £5,000 to replace them. If I have to leave here, I can’t take the fridges with me. They will just have to be scrapped.

“Down the road there are two other enterprise zones. Are [Sandwell council] planning to shut them as well? Are they holding them empty for a reason? Are they going to sell the land off?”

A £42 million contract was secured by Sandwell council and PXP West Midlands, a joint venture property company with the West Midlands Regional Development Agency.

In 2013, PXP West Midlands received planning permission to create Brindley Village II – a canalside regeneration project opposite Smethwick Enterprise Centre to provide 193 homes.

Another contract worth up to £3.5 million to regenerate the business centre was also on offer. It was dubbed a Birmingham-style ‘Custard Factory’ by then councillor Preet Gill MP.

And another £9 million contract via the defunct European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) were also on offer by Sandwell council.

In July the council ordered the site to be declared ‘surplus to requirement’. The decision means the centre, including units actively trading on the site, can be demolished to make way for 115 new homes.

Smethwick Enterprise Centre sits on land belonging to the Rolfe Street Regeneration project. Last year the project received £2 million of government funding – a slice of the £23.5 million Smethwick Town Investment Plan to make way for 115 new homes.

The government funding, Sandwell council claims, must be used, otherwise the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities can “claw back” the money from the council.

The council also claim “reputational damage” may be inflicted on the council if they do not build new flats and houses on the business centre.