Smethwick dancers living the dream after Disneyland performance

Erica Walker, Isla Thomas and Finley Carpenter join their team members in celebrating their successful trip to Euro Disney

The 37 young dancers from Starsteps Dance School in Smethwick earned the opportunity to perform at Disneyland Paris over half-term weekend.

The youngsters, aged between six and 13, enjoyed four days at the theme park, with their big day coming on Wednesday, October 26, performing to more than 1,000 people, including their families, on the Disney Performing Arts stage.

It was the first time the school had performed at the theme park, and school teacher and owner Lucy Carpenter said it had come after a rigorous audition process.

She said: "About 18 months ago, we threw it out to the families to see if they would like us to go for it and after enough said yes, we started rehearsals for the auditions, which were really gruelling as you have to perform two pieces, including with all the children who would be performing in Paris.

"Disney then come and vet them and tell you whether you have passed or whether you have to do it again, but we passed first time and when we told the kids, it was literally the best day ever.

"We told them that we wanted them to perform the dances again because they weren't giving enough on the videos, but afterwards, we told them that they'd succeeded and were going to Disneyland, then they performed for their parents and told them the good news."

Ms Carpenter said the reactions had been wonderful, with lots of crying and cheering, and said Disneyland had been nothing short of amazing, with everything running like clockwork.

She said it was an experience that brought tears to her eyes when she remembered seeing the students performing and said she would want to do it again.

"I would do it again in a heartbeat, which is something I never imagined saying as it took a lot of organising and was very nerve-wracking," she said.

"However, when I think back and see the children performing, it was just so amazing and I would love to do it again."