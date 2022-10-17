People urged to check sheds and garages as search for missing Harry continues

Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar

Police say they are still concentrating on the area where Harry first disappeared but despite extensive searches of woodland and lakes around Telford Town Park, no sightings of the 58-year-old father-of-four have been made.

Harry was last seen early on Sunday, October 2, when he bolted from the car on a family outing around Stirchley Lane, Stirchley.

West Mercia Police say they are continuing to search the immediate area where he disappeared and urged the public to keep on helping.

A spokesman said: "The search for Harry continues and the focus remains around the area where he was last seen, now over two weeks ago

"We urge the public living in the area to please check sheds, outbuildings and garages in case Harry has sought shelter.

"We continue to investigate all reported sightings of Harry and urge anyone with any information that may help us find him to please get in touch."

Meanwhile a Facebook group, called Help Find Missing Harjinder Takhar "Harry", now has 4,000 members, many of whom are helping to spread the word around Telford where Harry's family moved around three years ago.

Leaflet drops have been carried out in Stirchley, Dawley. Wellington and Shifnal with posters also placed in taxis - a similar publicity campaign is being staged in the greater Birmingham area where the family previously lived.

His daughter Pooja said the family was trying to stay positive.

She said: "It is hard with the length of time he has been missing and coming to terms with that but the police are out there looking and the public have been fantastically supportive, from the Facebook group to people who knew him from the town park area where he walked the dogs.