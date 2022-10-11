Notification Settings

Family step up search for missing father not seen since he ran off from car

By Paul JenkinsSmethwick

The family of Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar are stepping up their search for the much loved father of four - and are being supported by the community in Telford and beyond.

Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar
Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar

Harry, aged 58, went missing on Sunday, October 2, when he bolted from a car on a family outing and entered woodland around Stirchley Lane, Stirchley, at 8.30am.

Search and rescue teams from West Mercia Police have been scouring the woodland and surrounding lakes ever since but no sightings have been made.

A TV appeal was made on Monday by his wife, Ran, and one of his son's, Callum.

Now a Facebook group has been set up - Help Find Missing Harjinder Takhar 'Harry' to rally people in the community and make them aware of the family's plight in looking for him.

A video of Harry dancing at his son Sam's wedding earlier this year at the family home has been posted, with people who know him calling him "the life and soul of the party".

A leaflet campaign has also been organised and as well as Stirchley, they are being distributed in Dawley, Shifnal and other areas in and around Telford.

As well as the Telford area, the campaign is taking place in Smethwick, Harborne and other areas near Birmingham where the family lived before moving to Stirchley three years ago.

Harry's wife, Ran, son Callum and Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead

A family spokesman said: "The response from the community has been fantastic with everyone looking out for him or leads on where he might be.

"He was well known in the Telford Town Park area where he walked the dogs and he was last seen but so far nothing has come up.

"We are hoping by spreading the search via Facebook and the leaflet campaign will jog someone's memory or turn up a lead that may help find him and we are prepared to go to all areas if it will help."

When Harry was last seen he was wearing a navy-blue Barbour jacket, navy blue shirt, black jeans and black trainers

Anyone who has seen him should call 999 immediately.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

