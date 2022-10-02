Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Smethwick

Shireland Road. Photo: Google

The pedestrian, in his 30s, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening in Shireland Road, Smethwick.

It happened at around 6.30pm on Friday with the force believing two cars were involved in the collision.

A driver of one of the vehicles remained at the scene and she is helping the force with enquiries, whilst the second driver left the scene.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving. He has been released pending further enquiries.