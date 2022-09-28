Notification Settings

'Serious' fire at Smethwick workshop closes road as crews tackle blaze

By David Stubbings

A road in Smethwick has been closed due to a fire at a workshop.

Fire crews were called to Rolfe Street at 1.45pm after receiving reports of a serious fire in a commercial garage and tyre fitter's premises.

West Midlands Fire Service said that 16 firefighters - made up of four crews from two fire engines and two brigade response vehicles - were tackling the blaze.

"Rolfe Street has been closed in both directions to allow safe working for our firefighters," the fire service said in a statement.

National Express West Midlands has said services 54, 54A and 89 are being diverted via Tollhouse Way and Soho Way in both directions.

More to follow

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

