'Serious' fire at Smethwick workshop closes road as crews tackle blaze

Fire crews were called to Rolfe Street at 1.45pm after receiving reports of a serious fire in a commercial garage and tyre fitter's premises.

West Midlands Fire Service said that 16 firefighters - made up of four crews from two fire engines and two brigade response vehicles - were tackling the blaze.

"Rolfe Street has been closed in both directions to allow safe working for our firefighters," the fire service said in a statement.

National Express West Midlands has said services 54, 54A and 89 are being diverted via Tollhouse Way and Soho Way in both directions.