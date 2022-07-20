Notification Settings

Birmingham crash victim named locally as Qasim Mahmood from Smethwick

Published:

A man in his 20s who died after a car crashed into railings has been named locally as Smethwick man Qasim Mahmood.

The car hit railings on the Bellgrave Middleway. Photo: Google
A Hyundai car hit railings on Belgrave Middleway, in Birmingham, at around 10.30pm on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene, with four ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance attending.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and died at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital the following morning.

Four other people involved were also treated for injuries and taken to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment.

Qasim Mahmood was named by Oldbury Mosque on social media.

West Midlands Police said: "We've carried out enquiries at the scene and it's not currently believed any other vehicle was involved.

"We're keen to hear from anyone with information - and particularly dash cam footage - to assist our investigation into the collision.

"Please contact us via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101. Quote log 3835 of July 17."

