Tempers flare at meeting over flat conversion

Sandon Road where the apartment conversion is taking place

Mr Imran Ali of 130 & 132 Sandon Road, Smethwick applied for permission to enlarge a set of flats but councillors were forced to step in after the agent of Mr Ali shot down the neighbour’s concerns.

At a meeting on Wednesday one of the neighbours who lives next door claimed she’d “had enough” and would be forced to “call the police” if trespassing and other issues continued.

The neighbour said: “He’s had scaffolding put up…we’ve actually caught the scaffolders in our back garden. If any of these builders or scaffolders do come on our property, which I’m getting fed up of, I’m going to get the police because I’ve had enough.

“He’s also damaged all the fending in between us and them. He didn’t even put it back so it’d be safe. The dog got out and my granddaughter got hurt because she followed the dog which I don’t think is fair.”

“He’s also having fires during the day and we’re in a no smoke zone and he’s got a loft window which faces our property. He can also look into my eight-year-old granddaughters’ bedroom.”

In response to the comments the agent of Mr Ali suggested “none of these statements are planning issues.” He also said, much to the dislike of councillors in the room, that he felt “let down by the planning department.”

The agent said: “None of those statements are actually planning considerations. I feel sad that we’ve had to come to committee today.

“I feel let down by the planning department by the fact that we’ve had to come here today because when we go to Birmingham City Council, not the local authorities, works that are conducted under permitted development. We don’t need to show it on the planning application drawings.

The comments from the agent were a particular thorn in the side of one councillor who said: “I don’t like the attitude of the agent. I’m just fed up of retrospective applications coming around with no consideration for the residents nearby who have got great concerns and justifiable concerns.”

Councillors unanimously voted for a site visit after one neighbour raised concerns about an unglazed upstairs window, despite the applicant receiving instructions to do so.

Councillor Fenton said: “We’ve got residents that have been obviously raising objections…they have been completely ignored and dismissed. And then we’ve got an agent that argues with our officers who are actually trying to give the applicant what they want.