Sandwell Leisure Trust staff strike after 84 per cent of union members voted to take action

Tipton Sports Academy is one of the sites affected. Photo: Google.

More than 84 per cent of eligible GMB members voted in favour of industrial action across the sites, with the union saying that bosses at the leisure centre refused to discuss a pay claim put forward by GMB, Unison and Unite members at the end of 2021.

GMB branch secretary Darren James said: “It's extremely disappointing that the chair and management team at Sandwell Leisure Trust have failed to offer a resolution to this dispute.

“At every opportunity GMB and other unions have offered a solution to this dispute, but the employer has not responded positively and our members are left with no choice but to take action.

“Taking industrial action is never done lightly and GMB members would rather be at work helping the residents of Sandwell lead healthy lives - but they have been pushed into a corner by their employer.”

The strike action was taking place from 6am-10am and 1pm-3m at the following sites: Haden Hill Leisure Centre, Langley Swimming Centre, Portway Lifestyle Centre, Smethwick Swimming Centre, Tipton Sports Academy, Tipton Leisure Centre and Wednesbury Leisure Centre.

A spokesperson for Sandwell Leisure Trust said: “SLT has been consulting with all trade unions throughout and has met with them, as requested, to discuss and receive their representations that will be considered at the next board meeting later this month.

"SLT is committed to working collaboratively and has asked if all trade unions would suspend their industrial action in order to allow the trust board to consider these representations at the earliest opportunity.”

A Sandwell Council spokesperson said: “The services the trust provide are extremely important for our residents.