West Midlands rail passengers face delays after points failure

By James VukmirovicSmethwickPublished: Last Updated:

Rail travellers across parts of the region have been hit with delays after a points failure left lines blocked.

The points failure occurred at Worcester Shrub Hill station
The points failure at Worcester Shrub Hill, which happened around 2.45pm on Saturday, meant all lines were blocked on the Birmingham Snow Hill lines, causing significant disruptions to the service.

It meant passengers at Smethwick Galton Bridge and Stourbridge Junction were among those left with extended travel times and delays.

Supporters coming out of Birmingham City's game at St Andrews against Millwall and West Bromwich Albion supporters leaving the Hawthorns after their game against Coventry City were also among those affected.

A spokesman for Transport for West Midlands said: "Due to a points failure at Worcester Shrub Hill, all lines are blocked.

"As a result, there is significant disruptions with West Midland Railway's Birmingham Snow Hill lines.

"Please plan ahead and check before you travel.

"Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised and is likely to impact fans leaving today's Birmingham City fixture against Millwall at St Andrews, as well as fans exiting The Hawthorns for West Bromwich Albion vs. Coventry City."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

