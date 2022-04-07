Notification Settings

New photos show scene in garden dug up in hunt for teenager missing since 1999

By Thomas ParkesSmethwickPublished:

New aerial photos of a back garden show some of the work done by police hunting for clues on a teenager not seen since 1999.

Phillip Harris has been missing since July 28 1999. Photo: West Midlands Police
Phillip Harris was only 15 when he vanished 23 years ago after telling his parents he was going to stay at a friend's house in Northfield.

West Midlands Police revealed last week officers were searching a house and garden in St Paul's Road, Smethwick, in connection with his disappearance.

Earlier photographs from the scene showed a line of forensic tents in the back garden as part of the site was excavated in a bid to find clues.

An aerial shot of St Paul's Road, Smethwick, showing where police have been digging in the search for Phillip Harris

New photographs show the forensic tents have been removed and other sheeting, while dug up earth and rubble can be seen. Police have not confirmed if anything has been found.

Phillip left his home in St Eleanor's Close, West Bromwich, on the morning of July 28 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield.

Later that day, he phoned his foster parents to say he would be staying overnight with a friend, but he hasn’t been seen since. In spite of media appeals, both in Birmingham and Manchester, where he had family links, there have been no confirmed sightings of him.

Police outside the house last week

The home St Paul’s Road in Smethwick was linked to Phillip at the time. However, West Midlands Police has said the current residents were not connected to the investigation and had been rehoused while the search is conducted.

Detective Inspector Jim Church, from force CID, said as the investigation was launched: "Sadly, there has been no proof of life for Phillip in all these years and we need to explore all the information we have to see if we can find out what happened to him.

"We have been in touch with Phillip’s family and made them aware of our investigations.

A line of tents had been set up in the garden of the Smethwick home

"Even though it is almost 23 years ago, we are sure that someone holds the key to Phillip’s disappearance and we would urge anyone with information to contact us."

Phillip’s family said: "We think about Phillip every day. We love him and miss him more than words can say.

"If anyone has any information about what has happened to Phillip or where he might be please let the police know.

The tents in the garden have now been removed

"Even though he has been missing for many years we are still desperate to know where Phillip is so that we can have some closure."

Information can be given the West Midlands Police website or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log 1825 of 18/3.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

