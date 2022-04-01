Neighbours left shocked by reason for police search at house

The police tents are present at the back of the address on St Paul's Road in Smethwick

It's been a bewildering time for residents on St Paul's Road in Smethwick as the news of why police have been searching the garden of an address on the road have been revealed.

Forensic officers and members of West Midlands Police have been seen going in and out of the house on the street outside Smethwick town centre over the last two weeks, but neighbours said they had not been told why the police were there.

However, a post on Facebook by Sandwell Police said that the force were searching the house as Phillip Harris, who went missing in July 1999, had links to the address.

The 15-year-old had left his home on St Eleanor's Close in West Bromwich on the morning of July 28 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield and phoned his foster parents later in the day to let them know he was staying with a friend.

Phillip hasn't been seen since that date and media appeals in both Birmingham and Manchester had yielded no sighting of him, but detectives reviewing the case are now searching the address on St Paul's Road.

The house has been full of police for two weeks as investigations continue

Kara Brookes, who lives a few doors down from the house being searched, said she had only heard the full details of what was going on from being sent a Facebook link.

She said: "We've had the police here for two weeks, with the tents set up in the back garden, and there had been a lot of speculation around here that it was a baby.

"I was on my way home from work when I got a call from my friend, who then told me about the post and while I wasn't aware of who Phillip Harris was, I was shocked to find out it was down my road."

Ms Brookes said the tents had been lit up during the night and said she had seen a lot of police officers in and around the area, as well as forensic vans, and said she'd never seen anything like it in all the time she'd lived there.

There has been a continual police presence over two weeks

She said: "There's been quite a few families who have lived in that house over the nine years I've lived here and I never believed anything like this could happen.

"I dread to think what will happen if they actually found him there, but I know it would be a huge shock as we've never had anything like that before."

Another resident, who didn't want to be named, said he had seen the police going in and out of the house, but was shocked to find out the reason for it.

He said: "I've lived here for years and never seen any trouble around here, so it's disturbing to find out that something horrible might have happened on this street.

"The police haven't told us much over the last two weeks, so the news of what they're looking for was a real surprise for me.