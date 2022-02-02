School worker has first book published after jolt of inspiration

Paul Rogers of West Bromwich wrote A Christmas Without Santa

Paul Rogers, aged 39, who works at Shireland Hall Primary Academy in Smethwick, was at home in West Bromwich on Boxing Day morning when the idea came to him of what would happen if Santa was not going to make an appearance.

His book, entitled A Christmas Without Santa, tells the story of how the festive fellow decides to get a new job after receiving no 'thank you' letters from children.

Paul said: "I was sat there on my own, before the children got up out of bed, and I just wondered what would happen.

"It was just one of those surreal moments when I had this idea and began writing.

"Once I started it only took six weeks for me to complete the book.

"We have always read stories as a family and I think that deep down I have thought about writing before.

"The book is 90 pages long and tells the story of how Santa goes to live in Skye in Scotland and gets a new job.

"A young boy then realises he needs to get back to the North Pole to save Christmas.

"I am hoping people will enjoy the book and the magic of Christmas that I have enjoyed with my family.

"I am delighted that it has been published and have already started another about how the elves started and got to the North Pole."