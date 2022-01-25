Appeals in memory of fatal Bearwood crash victims raise over £11,000

Luqman Arshaf and Mohammed Yasin

Mohammed Luqman Ashraf and Mohammed Yasin died after the Toyota Yaris left the A456 Hagley Road West, in Bearwood, on January 11.

The crash happened between Harborne Road and Galton Road, near Lightwoods Park. A third man man who survived the crash but has not been named remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Mr Ashraf, aged 28, and Mr Yasin, aged 24, who were both from Worcester, died at the scene.

Police at the scene of the crash. Photo: SnapperSK

GoFundMe appeals have been set up by friends in their memory.

One online appeal set up in memory of the childhood friends will be split between the families and a water tank project in Pakistan run by the charity Jigsaw. It was set up by family friends Usman Multani and Khateeb Shabir.

Fifteen firefighters, paramedics and police were sent to the scene but the fire had already taken hold when they arrived and the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the scene of the crash. Photo: SnapperSK

Fire crews from Smethwick, Ladywood and Woodgate Valley fire stations were sent to the blaze, while one ambulance, two paramedic officers, a critical care car from the air ambulance service and a BASICS emergency doctor were sent by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokeswoman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews arrived to find the car ablaze and three patients.

Residents said the road was full of blue lights as police, ambulance and fire crews descended.

The coroner has been informed of the deaths but no date has yet been set for the inquest of the two victims