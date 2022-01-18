Notification Settings

Coroner informed of Hagley Road West crash deaths

By Deborah Hardiman

No date has yet been set for the inquest of two men who died when the car they were in crashed into a lamppost on a main road.

Luqman Arshaf and Mohammed Yasin, inset, died in a crash on Hagley Road West. Main photo: SnapperSK
Mohammed Luqman Ashraf, aged 28, and Mohammed Yasin, aged 24, both from Worcester, died when their Toyota Yaris left the A456 Hagley Road West, in Bearwood, on January 11.

A third man, who has not been named, was seriously injured but is now in a stable condition in hospital.

The crash happened between Harborne Road and Galton Road near Lightwoods Park at about 9.55pm.

Meanwhile an online fundraiser set up in memory of the friends, which has so far raised £4,391 which will be split between the families and an overseas water project.

The coroner has been informed of the deaths.

