Rolfe Street, Smethwick. Photo: Google

The 19-year-old was assaulted on Saturday night, with emergency services receiving reports of the attack at around 9.50pm.

No arrests have been made so far.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to Rolfe Street in Smethwick at around 9.50pm last night (15 January) to reports of a serious assault.

"A 19-year-old man was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition."

Officers have been speaking to witnesses and are checking CCTV in the area.

Staff at taxi firm Warley Cars were unable to reach their office in Rolfe Street on Sunday morning due to the police cordon.

A statement from the firm on Facebook said the "serious police incident" stopped staff from being able to answer calls.

The firm also said three forensic tents were up, and apologised for the inconvenience before staff were able to get back in later in the morning.