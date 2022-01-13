Calls for road safety review after two men die and a third is injured in collision

The scene of the crash. Photo: SnapperSK

The men, aged in their 20s, were travelling in a Toyota Yaris which hit a lamppost in Hagley Road West near Lightwoods Park, in Bearwood, between Harborne Road and Galton Road on Tuesday night.

The call comes as West Midlands Police said it was in contact with the families of the crash victims, but was not yet "in a position to confirm any details of the two men’s identities", while tributes to the victims were paid by residents.

The Black Country Coroner has been informed of the deaths.

Councillor Rizwan Jalil

Oldbury representative Councillor Rizwan Jalil, a Sandwell Council transport scrutiny committee member, said: "It's not my ward, however, this is a route that I use daily. I do have concerns about enforcement on that side of the dual carriageway where this accident occurred.

"I am truly sad to learn of this fatality and offer sincere condolence to the family. Something must be done to improve the situation and to try to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"My priority is to tackle road safety and help build better and safer roads.

"I'm in the process of speaking to our highways department. If there has been already awareness campaigns in recent years then I'd like to know what has been done since."

The scene. Photo: SnapperSK

A Hagley Road West resident who did not want to be named said: "There have been many crashes here, including about two or three bad incidents. In the past cars have come around the bend and lost control.

"Something needs to be done along this stretch of road to improve safety.

"A few years ago a girl came to visit her family and was hit at the bus stop by a car. The memorial next to the road is in her honour."

Meanwhile in a Facebook tribute to the men, Bearwood resident Karen Saunders said the latest collision was "heartbreaking" for the community.