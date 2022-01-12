Two men were killed when their car crashed and caught fire. Photo: SnaperSK

The men, aged in their 20s, were a driver and passenger in a Toyota Yaris which hit a lamppost and burst into flames on Hagley Road West near Lightwoods Park, in Bearwood, just before 10pm on Tuesday. A third man was critically injured in the crash.

It happened just yards from a bus stop where 21-year-old student Rebecca McManus was struck and killed by a car between Harborne Road and Galton Road May 2014.

NHS buyer Rob Harrison, 57, of Hagley Road West, said: “I didn’t see the accident, but at about 10pm I saw blue lights in the road and all the emergency services arriving. I didn’t go outside to see what was going on because it was cold. The road was blocked up on both sides at that point. I do remember that a young lady got killed at the bus stop some years ago.”

The car was covered up after the crash. Photo: SnapperSK

Housewife Winila Goradla, 30, of Winchfield Drive, said: “We looked outside the bedroom window and saw lots of cars, ambulances and fire engines on the other side of the road where the incident was. The police blocked the road and nobody was coming down there.”

Reitred toolmaker Richard Danby, 69, of Castle Road West, Warley, said: “We only realised something had happened when we walked past the damaged pavement and post while on our morning walk. We do feel for the families left behind. It’s not a good start to the year for someone.”

Fifteen firefighters, paramedics and police were sent to the scene, but the fire had already taken hold when they arrived and the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the crash or the car before it hit the lamppost. Photo: SnapperSK

A second male passenger was taken to hospital in Birmingham with critical injuries.

Photos from the scene showing how the car was destroyed by the blaze.

The road, which connects Birmingham with Quinton and Halesowen, was shut for several hours but was back open by Wednesday morning.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: “We’re in the early stages of establishing exactly what happened and we remain keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

The crash was not far away from the scene of another fatal collision back in 2014. Photo: SnapperSK

“We’d ask anyone who was travelling along the dual carriageway and saw the red Toyota Yaris before the collision - or has information about the crash - to contact us.

“We would appreciate if drivers could check their dash cams as anything which was captured could assist our inquiries. This is a devastating time for the families of the victims and we’d urge people to come to us with any footage, rather than speculate and share potentially distressing material online.”