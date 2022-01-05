Notification Settings

Firefighters tackle large blaze in Winson Green

By Lisa O'Brien

Firefighters have been tackling a large fire in Winson Green overnight.

Fire crews tackling the blaze. Photo: @WestMidsFire
West Midlands Fire Service were called to Wellington Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Hazardous Area Response Team at West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene. Photo: @wmaspeterbowles

Appliances from fire stations at Aston, Handsworth, Highgate, Ladywood, Perry Barr, Smethwick and West Bromwich all attended and people were asked to avoid the area.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also called to the scene to support crews.

Peter Bowles, a team leader for the hazardous area response team at WMAS, said at about 4.30am that the fire was under control enough for his team to stand down, with fire crews remaining at the scene.

By Lisa O'Brien

