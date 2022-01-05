Firefighters tackle large blaze in Winson Green

West Midlands Fire Service were called to Wellington Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Appliances from fire stations at Aston, Handsworth, Highgate, Ladywood, Perry Barr, Smethwick and West Bromwich all attended and people were asked to avoid the area.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was also called to the scene to support crews.
Crews from @WMFSLadywood @WMFSHandsworth @WMFSSmethwick @WMFSAston @WMFSWestBrom @WMFSPerryBarr are still in attendance at the fire in Wellington Street. Good progress is being made to extinguish the fire and expect to be there for sometime. Foundary Lane is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/Cuo4qnnt8o— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) January 5, 2022
Peter Bowles, a team leader for the hazardous area response team at WMAS, said at about 4.30am that the fire was under control enough for his team to stand down, with fire crews remaining at the scene.