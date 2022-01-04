Three hospitalised and taxi roof cut off after two-car smash in Smethwick

The crash happened between two vehicles on Foundry Lane in Smethwick. Photo: Google Street Map

The man was among three people treated for injuries following the collision, which occurred at the junction of Avery Road and Foundry Lane in Smethwick at around 1pm on Monday.

Crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Fire Service were called to the scene at around 1.15pm and came across a damaged Toyota Prius from Choice Cars in the road.

Fire crews from Handsworth and Smethwick had to cut the roof off the taxi to free a man trapped inside due to his injuries.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Sandwell Hospital.

A second man and a girl were treated for minor injuries and were taken to City Hospital and Birmingham Children's Hospital for further observation.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC involving two vehicles on Foundry Lane around 1.13pm.

"Two fire engines and 10 fire fighters from Handsworth and Smethwick were dispatched to the scene and found a car with a man trapped inside due to his injuries.

"He was removed from the vehicle and the roof was cut off and was taken to hospital for treatment."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1:15pm to reports of a two car RTC at the junction of Avery Road and Foundry Lane, Birmingham.

"We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene, as well as an ambulance to a home address where another patient had gone after the incident.

"We treated a man for potentially serious injuries and he was conveyed to Sandwell Hospital.

"A second man was treated for minor injuries and conveyed to City Hospital.

"A girl was treated for minor injuries and conveyed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital."