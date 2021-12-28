Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Trespassers on the line cause disruption to West Midlands railway service

By James VukmirovicSmethwickPublished:

Passengers travelling on a busy rail line were hit with delays after trespassers were spotted on the tracks.

Services through Smethwick Rolfe Street were halted temporarily following the discovery of trespassers on the tracks
Services through Smethwick Rolfe Street were halted temporarily following the discovery of trespassers on the tracks

Services running to and from Birmingham New Street through Smethwick Rolfe Street were halted temporarily around 2.20pm on Tuesday, after people were spotted on the tracks.

British Transport Police were called out to the site to resolve the issue and services were able to resume around 2.40pm with a reduced speed through Rolfe Street Station, before full services were resumed at 2.57pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "We've been told that because of trespassers on the tracks, we are unable to carry services through Smethwick Rolfe Street in both directions.

"We expect some of our trains to be affected by this incident, and disruption was expected to last until around 3.30pm, but normal working has resumed around 2.57pm."

British Transport Police have been contacted for a statement.

Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Birmingham
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News