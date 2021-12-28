Trespassers on the line cause disruption to West Midlands railway service

Services through Smethwick Rolfe Street were halted temporarily following the discovery of trespassers on the tracks

Services running to and from Birmingham New Street through Smethwick Rolfe Street were halted temporarily around 2.20pm on Tuesday, after people were spotted on the tracks.

British Transport Police were called out to the site to resolve the issue and services were able to resume around 2.40pm with a reduced speed through Rolfe Street Station, before full services were resumed at 2.57pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "We've been told that because of trespassers on the tracks, we are unable to carry services through Smethwick Rolfe Street in both directions.

"We expect some of our trains to be affected by this incident, and disruption was expected to last until around 3.30pm, but normal working has resumed around 2.57pm."