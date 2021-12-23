Policeman turns Elf in fundraising boost

Pc Phil Kingsley

Pc Phil Kingsley of Sandwell Police donned an Elf costume during his work commute, engaging his fellow passengers with some Christmas carols.

This is something the officer does every year in support of worthy causes, but this year in particular carried even more significance.

All donations are being given to a former colleague who requires specialist equipment after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Currently the crowdfunding page has raised £234 of its £500 target.

Pc Kingsley himself has bounced back from being seriously injured on duty and is now a member of the Smethwick neighbourhood team.

The 53-year-old grandfather said: "I think most people will have seen or at least know about the film [Elf], and who isn't inspired by Will Ferrell?

"I travelled to work in the Elf outfit and then put it back on after finishing my shift.

"It seemed to raise a smile with people I came across and other police staff who saw me arrive and leave the station.

"I wanted to get people in the festive mood after a difficult last 18 months or so for everyone, with the pandemic.

"When I explained to colleagues and others that I also wanted to help raise money to support a former colleague there has been a lot of generosity.

"I'm extremely grateful as we've managed to raise several hundreds of pounds toward much-needed equipment.

"This will help to make their quality of life much better."