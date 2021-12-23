Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Policeman turns Elf in fundraising boost

By Nathan RoweSmethwickPublished:

A police officer has spread festive cheer this year while raising money for charity.

Pc Phil Kingsley
Pc Phil Kingsley

Pc Phil Kingsley of Sandwell Police donned an Elf costume during his work commute, engaging his fellow passengers with some Christmas carols.

This is something the officer does every year in support of worthy causes, but this year in particular carried even more significance.

All donations are being given to a former colleague who requires specialist equipment after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Currently the crowdfunding page has raised £234 of its £500 target.

Pc Kingsley himself has bounced back from being seriously injured on duty and is now a member of the Smethwick neighbourhood team.

The 53-year-old grandfather said: "I think most people will have seen or at least know about the film [Elf], and who isn't inspired by Will Ferrell?

"I travelled to work in the Elf outfit and then put it back on after finishing my shift.

"It seemed to raise a smile with people I came across and other police staff who saw me arrive and leave the station.

"I wanted to get people in the festive mood after a difficult last 18 months or so for everyone, with the pandemic.

"When I explained to colleagues and others that I also wanted to help raise money to support a former colleague there has been a lot of generosity.

"I'm extremely grateful as we've managed to raise several hundreds of pounds toward much-needed equipment.

"This will help to make their quality of life much better."

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lisa-kingsley

Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News