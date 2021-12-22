Notification Settings

Resident fined after waste carrier dumps rubbish in Smethwick street

By Nathan Rowe

A householder in the West Midlands who paid an unlicensed waste carrier to take away rubbish that was later dumped has been fined £400.

The rubbish dumped in Shenstone Road was traced back to a resident

Sandwell Council’s Environmental Enforcement Officers came across the fly-tipped rubbish in Shenstone Road, Smethwick, and linked evidence back to an address in Birmingham.

Council officers visited the address and issued a £400 fixed penalty notice (FPN).

It’s the third £400 FPN that Sandwell Council has issued since September for someone who has used a waste carrier who then fly-tipped.

Councillor Ahmad Bostan, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: "Anyone using an unlicensed waste carrier is risking a large fine. If they dump your rubbish and we trace it back to you, you can expect a knock on the door from our environmental enforcement team.

"If you pay someone to take away your rubbish, you must make sure they have a waste carrier licence.

"They must also give you proper documents to show they are disposing of the waste legally.

"If a householder fails to comply with their responsibilities, they will receive a £400 FPN.

"It’s a high price to pay if you’ve already paid a dodgy individual money who then goes on to dump your rubbish."

Under the Householder's Duty of Care, anyone paying someone to dispose of any waste must ensure they use a reputable business with a waste carriers licence.

Householders must also retain documents from the waste carrier which states the waste carrier’s name, address, waste carrier licence number, registration number, what they are collecting and where they are taking it to dispose of.

Fly-tipping offences are published on Sandwell Council’s wall of shame.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

