Exploding hoverboard battery sets fire to house and leaves bed-bound woman in coma

A still from footage of the hoverboard battery exploding

Footage of the scary moment shows the melted contents of the lithium ion battery being spewed across the living room. Moments later the room is ablaze.

Jacqueline Barrett was in her downstairs bedroom, next to the lounge, when the blaze took hold at the house in Stony Lane, Smethwick, just after 5pm on Saturday.

The 54-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis and heart problems, remains in hospital in an induced coma after being rescued from by firefighters.

One of her sons, who is also her carer, is now warning people to take extra care when charging any electrical devices.

Shane Johnson, 34, said: “It’s awful. My mum’s really ill in hospital. The fire and smoke damage to the house is just unbelievable.

“Mum called me moments after it happened, to say there’d been some sort of explosion. The first thing I did was call the fire service, then got in the car to get to her as quickly as possible.

“I called my dad and some friends. Some got there before me, and dad had tried to kick the door in to get to mum, but the heat from the fire was just too much.

“If anyone needs a warning about leaving things unattended when they’re charging, or plugged in when they’re fully charged, this is it. It could happen to anyone.”

Five fire engines and a Brigade Response Vehicle, crewed by a total of nearly 30 firefighters, tackled the fire at the semi-detached house. Crews wearing breathing apparatus brought Jacqueline out of her downstairs bedroom before she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A West Midlands Fire Service investigator has confirmed that the fire started accidentally, as a hoverboard was being charged in the house.

Burnt out hoverboard that burst into flames while charging at a house in Stony Lane, Smethwick. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Pete Wilson, Strategic Lead for Prevention, said: “This incident is horrific. Our thoughts are with Jacqueline, her family and friends at such a difficult time.

“We are extremely grateful to Shane for allowing us to share the home security video. It should send a clear warning to people to take utmost care when charging electrical items.

“The warning is particularly timely in the run up to Christmas, when we know people will be buying electrical items. Please – always buy goods from reputable retailers and check they meet British safety standards.”

The fire service has also issued a list of safety tips for charging electrical items: