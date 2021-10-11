Meet the man with the giant pumpkins

By Eleanor LawsonSmethwickPublished:

A keen gardener is celebrating another year of growing gigantic pumpkins in his allotments.

Paul Singh from Smethwick, who has grown a crop of huge pumpkins
Paul Singh from Smethwick, who has grown a crop of huge pumpkins

Paul Singh has two allotments in Smethwick which he devotes himself to, and is now reaping the benefits with a large crop of produce.

Mr Singh's daughter, Shin Sanghera, said: "My father's very attached to the allotments, he takes immense pride in them.

"It's a hobby he enjoys and he goes there virtually every day, for at least five or six hours at a time."

The 70-year-old grows an array of different vegetables, from spring onions to marrows, but it's always been the pumpkins that have been the pride of his collection.

Ms Sanghera said: "It's the pumpkins he takes pride in, because they don't grow overnight.

He needs to start seeding them, then has to wait months for them to grow and see the rewards.

Mr Singh has certainly benefited from the ideal weather conditions, and his family and friends are reaping the rewards.

His daughter said: "We all know now that it's that time of year. We always have lots of friends and family knocking on the door and asking for pumpkins - they're very popular.

"The store room is always full of pumpkins, which are either used for cooking or are donated.

"He donates lots to the local temple to be used there, which are served to the general public.

"We're very proud of him."

Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News