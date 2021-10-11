Meet the man with the giant pumpkins

Paul Singh from Smethwick, who has grown a crop of huge pumpkins

Paul Singh has two allotments in Smethwick which he devotes himself to, and is now reaping the benefits with a large crop of produce.

Mr Singh's daughter, Shin Sanghera, said: "My father's very attached to the allotments, he takes immense pride in them.

"It's a hobby he enjoys and he goes there virtually every day, for at least five or six hours at a time."

The 70-year-old grows an array of different vegetables, from spring onions to marrows, but it's always been the pumpkins that have been the pride of his collection.

Ms Sanghera said: "It's the pumpkins he takes pride in, because they don't grow overnight.

He needs to start seeding them, then has to wait months for them to grow and see the rewards.

Mr Singh has certainly benefited from the ideal weather conditions, and his family and friends are reaping the rewards.

His daughter said: "We all know now that it's that time of year. We always have lots of friends and family knocking on the door and asking for pumpkins - they're very popular.

"The store room is always full of pumpkins, which are either used for cooking or are donated.

"He donates lots to the local temple to be used there, which are served to the general public.