Gurdwara lit up purple for domestic violence awareness

Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick. Photo: Google

Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick, on the High Street, joined up with Black Country Women's Aid to Go Purple for the move throughout October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The illumination represents the purple ribbon which is a symbol of domestic violence awareness. The event was launched by Deborah Slater from Black Country Women's Aid and volunteers from the Gurdwara on Friday night.

Jatinder Singh, president of Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick, said: “We’re shining a light on domestic violence, people will see the Gurdwara and understand that they are not alone, that they have a lot of support here in Sandwell, we want anyone who is experiencing domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse to know they are not alone. There’s a whole community of people and organisations that are here to support them.”