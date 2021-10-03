Gurdwara lit up purple for domestic violence awareness

Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick, on the High Street, joined up with Black Country Women's Aid to Go Purple for the move throughout October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The illumination represents the purple ribbon which is a symbol of domestic violence awareness. The event was launched by Deborah Slater from Black Country Women's Aid and volunteers from the Gurdwara on Friday night.
Jatinder Singh, president of Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick, said: “We’re shining a light on domestic violence, people will see the Gurdwara and understand that they are not alone, that they have a lot of support here in Sandwell, we want anyone who is experiencing domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse to know they are not alone. There’s a whole community of people and organisations that are here to support them.”
Sara Ward, chief executive of Black Country Women's Aid, said: "We always receive such a warm welcome from our friends Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick and their doors are open to everyone, thank you for your support and standing with us against violence, we believe nobody should have to live in fear and we know you do too".