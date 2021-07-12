Woman and two children taken to hospital after being hit by car in Smethwick

Thimblemill Road, in Smethwick. Photo: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to Thimblemill Road, in Smethwick, after receiving reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrians at around 10.40am on Monday.

One child required treatment at the scene, while the woman suffered minor injuries. The second child was uninjured.

All three have been taken to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.42am on Monday to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrians in Thimblemill Road, Smethwick.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and critical care paramedic attended.

"Three pedestrians, a woman and two young children, were reportedly involved in a collision with a car.

"All three patients were assessed by ambulance staff on scene; one child was uninjured, the woman suffered minor injuries and the second child required treatment on scene before all three were conveyed to hospital for further checks."