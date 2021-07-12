Woman and two children taken to hospital after being hit by car in Smethwick

By Dayna FarringtonSmethwickPublished:

A woman and two young children have been take to hospital after being hit by a car .

Thimblemill Road, in Smethwick. Photo: Google Maps
Thimblemill Road, in Smethwick. Photo: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to Thimblemill Road, in Smethwick, after receiving reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrians at around 10.40am on Monday.

One child required treatment at the scene, while the woman suffered minor injuries. The second child was uninjured.

All three have been taken to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.42am on Monday to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrians in Thimblemill Road, Smethwick.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and critical care paramedic attended.

"Three pedestrians, a woman and two young children, were reportedly involved in a collision with a car.

"All three patients were assessed by ambulance staff on scene; one child was uninjured, the woman suffered minor injuries and the second child required treatment on scene before all three were conveyed to hospital for further checks."

More information to follow.

Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News