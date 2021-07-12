Witness describes helping mother and children injured in hit-and-run at bus stop

The mother and children were hit at a bus stop on Thimblemill Road

Vicky Cempura was sat in her living room on Thimblemill Road in Smethwick when she heard a "massive bang" and ran outside at about 10.40am.

A VW Golf had crashed into a woman with two children and her hedge before driving off, she said.

The 47-year-old said: "I was sat watching the telly with my daughter Courtney, all I heard was a massive bang.

"We flew outside and could hear screaming. There was a woman, a little boy and a baby in a push chair.

"I got bottles of water and towels and chairs. My daughter held the baby and I tried to help the woman and boy.

"It was just instant reaction, my daughter phoned an ambulance, she was really good.

"It was scary as my daughter has a baby the same age and it could have been her walking down the street."

She said the woman and children were stood by the bus stop. She said the woman sustained mouth injuries, while the boy had a head injury and the baby had a "bump on his head".

Vicky, a former hospital theatre support worker, added that they were standing near an elderly woman, who was not hurt, but she thought was in shock.

"The car crashed into my hedge as the bus stop is outside my house," she added.

"The car was coming from St Mark's Road.

"My husband got the car registration number as it drove off and hit other cars down the street.

"It was just a shock and something I don't want to see again. It could have been a murder scene.

"The road is terrible, it's really dangerous, they're always speeding up and down it."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said one child required treatment at the scene, and the woman sustained minor injuries. The other child was uninjured.

All three were taken to hospital "for further checks".

West Midlands Police said the VW Golf did not stop at the scene and was abandoned later on. Two men aged, 22 and 33, were arrested after a short foot chase on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

A spokesman said: "A mother and her two young children were taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car just after 10.30am.

"Their condition is not considered life-threatening but very distressing for those involved."