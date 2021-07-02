Organisers show 'blatant disregard' for rules after 300 people attend Smethwick wedding

The Prestige Suite in Downing Street, Smethwick. Photo: Google Maps

West Midlands Police attended the Prestige Suite, in Downing Street, Smethwick, just before 11pm on Friday, June 2, where they found hundreds of wedding guests inside, in a breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

Police issued three £1,000 fines to the organisers.

Sandwell Council and West Midlands Police will continue to monitor the Smethwick premises, and warn further action will be taken against the owners if there are more incidents.

Current rules only allow weddings to take place in venues that are Covid secure, with social distancing in place.

A spokesman for Sandwell Council said: "The organisers showed blatant disregard for Covid-19 regulations, putting both the guests and staff at the venue at risk.

"It’s unacceptable and we will now be monitoring the venue.”

Superintendent Phil Asquith from Sandwell Police, added: “Throughout the pandemic, the vast majority of people in the West Midlands have followed the rules and helped keep their communities safe.

"A small minority haven’t and we must take action against those who flout the rules in this way.

“It’s really important that we continue to follow the restrictions.”

Council chiefs are reminding wedding venues, restaurants and pubs that they must continue to follow Covid-19 rules to keep customers and staff safe – and to ensure the rebuilding of the hospitality sector following earlier lockdowns.

For wedding venues the maximum number of attendees at a wedding, civil partnership ceremony, reception or celebration held in a Covid-secure venue or other venue – such as a garden of a private home – is determined by how many people a venue can safely accommodate with social distancing measures in place.

Restaurants and pubs selling alcohol must only serve customers who are seated. Customers must be seated to order and must remain seated while eating and drinking. This also applies to venues with facilities outside.

Premises must record details for every customer aged over 16 for Test and Trace. Unless seated, customers should wear face coverings while indoors.

Venues can serve groups of up to six people or two households of any size indoors.