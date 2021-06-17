Young citizens award for Smethwick pupil

Jayme Nelson receives the award from West Midlands Deputy Lieutenant Elizabeth Foster

Jayme Nelson, aged 16, from Sandwell Community School COPE Centre of Learning was presented with a certificate by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant Elizabeth Foster during a special ceremony at the school.

The teenager was awarded the certificate and prize after turning his life around and achieving results which included winning a Young Writer’s Prize for his short poem “Stuck in the Freezer”.

He was due to have received a certificate and prize for his achievements last year but because of the Covid-19 pandemic this was delayed.

Jayme was one of only 14 people, chosen from 38 nominations, to receive the award.

The West Midlands Lieutenancy Young Active Citizen Award was launched last autumn and schools from across the region were invited to share stories of pupils who they knew were contributing in amazing ways.

Schools were asked to identify active young citizens, aged between 11 and 18-years-old, who were deserving of recognition and who had gone the "extra mile".

Natasha Taylor, head of Smethwick Campus, said: "We are so proud of Jayme and the steps he has taken to transform his life.

"We congratulate him on this prestigious award."

As well as dedicating many hours of volunteering, many of the young people showed initiative and imagination in how they were helping others.

There were children helping promote and run food banks, delivering meals for those in need and challenges to raise money for the NHS.

Others recorded themselves reading books to share with younger children, set up youth clubs and youth kitchens to prevent children going onto the streets.

Each person chosen for recognition has received a signed certificate from the Lord- Lieutenant, John Crabtree.