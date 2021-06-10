15 dogs and 11 cats rescued from severe house fire

Gilbert Road in Bearwood, Smethwick. Photo: Google

The animals were located inside a three-storey mid-terraced house in Smethwick, where the fire started on the first floor.

West Midlands Fire Service [WMFS] was called to the scene in Gilbert Road, Bearwood, at 12.30am on Thursday

Thirty-five firefighters attended the fire at its height, along with six fire engines and a hydraulic platform. Two houses sustained 60 per cent damage from the fire.

A spokesman for WMFS said: "Our first crews arrived within four minutes.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reels and three main jets during the operation.

"The fire started on the first floor of a three-storey, mid-terraced house, from which we rescued 15 dogs and 11 cats.

"Two houses suffered 60 per cent fire damage and were totally smoke logged.

"At the height of the incident six fire engines, an aerial platform and around 35 personnel were there. We also deployed one of our drones..