15 dogs and 11 cats rescued from severe house fire

By Jamie BrassingtonSmethwickPublished:

Firefighters rescued 15 dogs and 11 cats from a severe house fire in the Black Country.

Gilbert Road in Bearwood, Smethwick. Photo: Google
Gilbert Road in Bearwood, Smethwick. Photo: Google

The animals were located inside a three-storey mid-terraced house in Smethwick, where the fire started on the first floor.

West Midlands Fire Service [WMFS] was called to the scene in Gilbert Road, Bearwood, at 12.30am on Thursday

Thirty-five firefighters attended the fire at its height, along with six fire engines and a hydraulic platform. Two houses sustained 60 per cent damage from the fire.

A spokesman for WMFS said: "Our first crews arrived within four minutes.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reels and three main jets during the operation.

"The fire started on the first floor of a three-storey, mid-terraced house, from which we rescued 15 dogs and 11 cats.

"Two houses suffered 60 per cent fire damage and were totally smoke logged.

"At the height of the incident six fire engines, an aerial platform and around 35 personnel were there. We also deployed one of our drones..

"At 9am, two fire engines and ten firefighters were continuing to damp down at the scene."

Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News