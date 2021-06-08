Man, 18, charged with Smethwick murder to enter plea

By Dayna FarringtonSmethwickPublished: Last Updated:

A man charged with the murder of a 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed in Smethwick will enter a plea next month.

Derlarno Samuels
Derlarno Samuels
Police at Nowa Polka, Waterloo Road, where Derlarno was stabbed
Police at Nowa Polka, Waterloo Road, where Derlarno was stabbed

Camron Dunn, 18, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday for a short hearing.

Dunn is accused of murdering Derlarno Samuels who died after being stabbed on May 1.

Derlarno is understood to have been chased into a shop in Waterloo Road where he was stabbed at around 4pm.

Police at Nowa Polka, Waterloo Road, where Derlarno was stabbed

A few minutes later he was found with stab wounds in a Ford Focus that crashed in Heath Street, around a mile away from the Nowa Polka shop where he is believed to have been knifed.

Derlarno was taken to hospital and pronounced dead around an hour later. A post mortem has given the cause of death as a stab wound, West Midlands Police said.

Dunn, of Sketchley Close, Smethwick, is due to enter a plea at a hearing on July 23. A trial date has been provisionally listed for October 11. He has been remanded in custody until his July court appearance.

Mr Samuels’ family had previously paid tribute to him in a statement, saying: “Derlarno was ambitious, inquisitive and full of life. He was a generous young man who is much loved and missed by his family and friends.”

Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News