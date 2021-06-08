Man, 18, charged with Smethwick murder to enter plea

Derlarno Samuels Police at Nowa Polka, Waterloo Road, where Derlarno was stabbed

Camron Dunn, 18, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday for a short hearing.

Dunn is accused of murdering Derlarno Samuels who died after being stabbed on May 1.

Derlarno is understood to have been chased into a shop in Waterloo Road where he was stabbed at around 4pm.

A few minutes later he was found with stab wounds in a Ford Focus that crashed in Heath Street, around a mile away from the Nowa Polka shop where he is believed to have been knifed.

Derlarno was taken to hospital and pronounced dead around an hour later. A post mortem has given the cause of death as a stab wound, West Midlands Police said.

Dunn, of Sketchley Close, Smethwick, is due to enter a plea at a hearing on July 23. A trial date has been provisionally listed for October 11. He has been remanded in custody until his July court appearance.